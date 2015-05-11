The Ranch was a country music trio, which formed in 1997 by Peter Clarke on drums and percussion, Jerry Flowers on harmony vocals and bass guitar, and Keith Urban on lead vocals, guitar, ganjo, and keyboards. Most of the group's material was co-written by Urban and Vernon Rust.

They issued a self-titled album on Capitol Records in that year, and two related singles, "Walkin' the Country" and "Just Some Love", which appeared on the country charts before the group disbanded in 1998. Besides its two singles, The Ranch, included "Some Days You Gotta Dance", which was issued in 2001 as a single by the Dixie Chicks, which also had Urban on guitar. After disbanding The Ranch, Urban resumed his solo career. Due to his solo success, The Ranch's album was re-issued in February 2004 on Capitol/EMI as Keith Urban in The Ranch with two bonus tracks: "Billy" and "Stuck in the Middle with You", the latter is a cover version of a single by the 1970s band Stealers Wheel. It also featured two music videos, "Walkin' the Country" and "Clutterbilly".