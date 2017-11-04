Ray HendersonBorn 1 December 1896. Died 31 December 1970
Ray Henderson
1896-12-01
Ray Henderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Henderson (born Raymond Brost, December 1, 1896 – December 31, 1970) was an American songwriter.
Ray Henderson Tracks
The Thrill Is Gone
Lew Brown
The Thrill Is Gone
The Thrill Is Gone
Animal Crackers In My Soup (feat. Shirley Temple)
Ray Henderson
Ray Henderson
Animal Crackers In My Soup (feat. Shirley Temple)
Animal Crackers In My Soup (feat. Shirley Temple)
Button up your Overcoat
Ray Henderson
Button up your Overcoat
Button up your Overcoat
Bye bye blackbird
Nina Simone
Bye bye blackbird
Bye bye blackbird
The Thrill Is Gone
Stan Kenton and His Orchestra
The Thrill Is Gone
The Thrill Is Gone
