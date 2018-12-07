Florian Uhlig was born in Düsseldorf and gave his first piano recital at the age of twelve. He studied in London at the Royal College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music, finishing with the concert diploma. He was also influenced by working with Peter Feuchtwanger and by his research towards a PhD thesis at the University of London. Florian Uhlig made his orchestral debut at the Barbican Arts Centre in London in 1997. Since then he has performed with orchestras like the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the Beijing Symphony Orchestra, the Deutsche Radio Philharmonie, the Dresden Philharmonic, the Hong Kong Sinfonietta, the Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, the National Symphony Orchestra of Taiwan, the Bavarian Radio Chamber Orchestra, the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra and the Vienna Chamber Orchestra. He has worked with conductors like Krzysztof Penderecki, Josep Caballé, Claus Peter Flor, Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Kristjan Järvi, Michael Sanderling and Gerard Schwarz.