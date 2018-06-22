Big Brother & The Holding CompanyFormed 1965
Big Brother & The Holding Company
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02whgvh.jpg
1965
Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Brother and the Holding Company is an American rock band that formed in San Francisco in 1965 as part of the same psychedelic music scene that produced the Grateful Dead, Quicksilver Messenger Service, and Jefferson Airplane. They are best known as the band that featured Janis Joplin as their lead singer. Their 1968 album Cheap Thrills is considered one of the masterpieces of the psychedelic sound of San Francisco; it reached number one on the Billboard charts, and was ranked number 338 in Rolling Stone's the 500 greatest albums of all time. The album is also included in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.
Tracks
Women Is Losers
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Women Is Losers
Women Is Losers
Piece Of My Heart
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Piece Of My Heart
Piece Of My Heart
Turtle Blues
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Turtle Blues
Turtle Blues
Call On Me
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Call On Me
Call On Me
Take A Little Piece Of My Heart
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Take A Little Piece Of My Heart
Take A Little Piece Of My Heart
Ball & Chain
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Ball & Chain
Ball & Chain
Piece of My Heart
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Piece of My Heart
Piece of My Heart
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Ball & Chain (feat. Janis Joplin)
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Ball & Chain (feat. Janis Joplin)
Ball & Chain (feat. Janis Joplin)
Bye Bye Baby
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Bye Bye Baby
Bye Bye Baby
Road Block (The Monterey International Pop Festival 1967)
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Road Block (The Monterey International Pop Festival 1967)
All Is Loneliness
Big Brother & The Holding Company
All Is Loneliness
All Is Loneliness
