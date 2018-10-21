Keith LeBlanc is an American drummer and record producer, and is a member of the bands Little Axe and Tackhead.

His record "Malcolm X: No Sell Out", was one of the first sample-based releases. The song was a success, charting at #60 on the UK Singles Chart and becoming the single of the week for several major music publications. His career started out on Sugar Hill Records recording with hip hop pioneers Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel, and released several singles on and was a studio musician for Tommy Boy Records. He now has his own record label on which he still releases music, samples records, and experiments.