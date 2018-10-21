Keith LeBlanc
Keith LeBlanc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cf2b8c7-5ae3-4ae0-b23f-544d67fedc0e
Keith LeBlanc Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith LeBlanc is an American drummer and record producer, and is a member of the bands Little Axe and Tackhead.
His record "Malcolm X: No Sell Out", was one of the first sample-based releases. The song was a success, charting at #60 on the UK Singles Chart and becoming the single of the week for several major music publications. His career started out on Sugar Hill Records recording with hip hop pioneers Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel, and released several singles on and was a studio musician for Tommy Boy Records. He now has his own record label on which he still releases music, samples records, and experiments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keith LeBlanc Tracks
Sort by
No Sell Out
Malcolm X
No Sell Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Sell Out
Last played on
Heaven On Earth
Keith LeBlanc
Heaven On Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven On Earth
Last played on
These sounds
Keith LeBlanc
These sounds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These sounds
Last played on
No Sell Out
Keith LeBlanc
No Sell Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Sell Out
Last played on
Malcolm X: No Sell Out
Keith LeBlanc
Malcolm X: No Sell Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No sell out (Malcolm X) – Tommy Boy
Keith LeBlanc
No sell out (Malcolm X) – Tommy Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No sell out (Malcolm X) – Tommy Boy
Last played on
Keith LeBlanc Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist