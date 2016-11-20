Little Jack LittleBorn 30 May 1899. Died 9 April 1956
Little Jack Little
1899-05-30
Jack Little (born John Leonard; May 30, 1899 – April 9, 1956), (Another source gives his birth date as May 28, 1902.) sometimes credited Little Jack Little, was a British-born American composer, singer, pianist, actor, and songwriter whose songs were featured in several movies. He is not to be confused with the burlesque comedian also known as "Little" Jack Little, who stood 4'5".
You Ought To Be In Pictures
I Always Wanted to Waltz In Berlin
I'm In The Mood For Love
I'm In The Mood For Love
