Monika LinkytėBorn 3 June 1992
Monika Linkytė
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992-06-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ceeee5a-6062-49f9-bd5e-586bd0ee3be7
Monika Linkytė Biography (Wikipedia)
Monika Linkytė (born 3 June 1992) is a Lithuanian singer and songwriter. She represented Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 along with Vaidas Baumila with the song "This Time", placing 18th. She also represented Lithuania in the New Wave 2014 competition and was a finalist on season two of Lietuvos Balsas.
Linkytė has previously attempted to represent Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Monika Linkytė Tracks
Sort by
This Time - Eurovision 2015 - Lithuania
Monika Linkytė
This Time - Eurovision 2015 - Lithuania
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Time - Eurovision 2015 - Lithuania
Last played on
Back to artist