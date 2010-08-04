Sandra McCrackenBorn 16 June 1977
Sandra McCracken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ced20e7-de6a-4634-9d0a-616599fe2a04
Sandra McCracken Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandra Marie McCracken (born June 16, 1977) is an independent singer-songwriter. She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandra McCracken Tracks
Sort by
Plenty
Sandra McCracken
Plenty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plenty
Last played on
Sandra McCracken Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist