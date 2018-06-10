Jimmy RoselliBorn 26 December 1925. Died 30 June 2011
Jimmy Roselli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ceb5723-878f-4007-896e-4345dd0f7948
Jimmy Roselli Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael John "Jimmy" Roselli (December 26, 1925 – June 30, 2011) was one of the most significant Italian-American pop singers of his time, during an era of competition from such performers as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Perry Como, Frankie Laine, Vic Damone, Al Martino, and Jerry Vale.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Roselli Tracks
Sort by
When your old wedding ring was new
Jimmy Roselli
When your old wedding ring was new
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When your old wedding ring was new
Last played on
I Only Have Eyes For You
Jimmy Roselli
I Only Have Eyes For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Only Have Eyes For You
Last played on
I Want A Girl Just Like The Girl That Married Dad
Jimmy Roselli
I Want A Girl Just Like The Girl That Married Dad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Goes My Heart
Jimmy Roselli
There Goes My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Goes My Heart
Last played on
Ain't She Sweet
Jimmy Roselli
Ain't She Sweet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Had You
Jimmy Roselli
If I Had You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Had You
Last played on
There I've Said It Again
Jimmy Roselli
There I've Said It Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There I've Said It Again
Last played on
You are mine
Jimmy Roselli
You are mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You are mine
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Jimmy Roselli
Makin' Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Wore A Tulip
Jimmy Roselli
When You Wore A Tulip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Face
Jimmy Roselli
Baby Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Face
Last played on
Jimmy Roselli Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist