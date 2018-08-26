James SpencerUK recording engineer
James Spencer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ceb2f44-e493-4bba-aa34-078b153f38dd
James Spencer Tracks
Sort by
Hello Moon, Can you Hear Me?
Professor Tim O'Brien, James Spencer & Dave Tolan
Hello Moon, Can you Hear Me?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Moon, Can you Hear Me?
Last played on
Hello Moon Can You Hear Me?
James Spencer
Hello Moon Can You Hear Me?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Moon Can You Hear Me?
Last played on
Back to artist