Sway & King Tech is an American hip hop duo composed of Bay Area rapper Sway and DJ King Tech.

Also known as Flynamic Force or Sway & Tech, they are the hosts of the nationally syndicated show, The Wake Up Show. The duo is best known for their hit single, "The Anthem" which featured a collection of rappers including RZA, Eminem, Tech N9ne, Xzibit, Pharoahe Monch, Jayo Felony, Chino XL, KRS-One and Kool G Rap.