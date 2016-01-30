Terje Mikkelsen
Terje Mikkelsen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ce961f2-cc9c-4817-a3f8-55ce319569e0
Terje Mikkelsen Tracks
Sort by
Norway's Greeting to Theodore Roosevelt, Op.31
Johan Halvorsen
Norway's Greeting to Theodore Roosevelt, Op.31
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Norway's Greeting to Theodore Roosevelt, Op.31
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Keith Emerson: Three Fates
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq4d4f
Barbican, London
2015-07-10T12:11:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02qffjg.jpg
10
Jul
2015
Keith Emerson: Three Fates
20:00
Barbican, London
Back to artist