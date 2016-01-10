Rocket From the TombsFormed June 1974
Rocket From the Tombs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049twb1.jpg
1974-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ce68b60-1c6c-4b0f-87fd-0f13410df01d
Rocket From the Tombs Biography (Wikipedia)
Rocket from the Tombs (or RFTT) is an American rock band originally active from mid-1974 to mid-1975 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. The band was reconstituted several times with various line-ups starting in 2003.
Heralded as an important protopunk group, they were little known during the band's original lifetime, though various members later achieved renown in Pere Ubu and the Dead Boys. Billy Bob Hargus wrote, however, that "The sound of the Rockets is much more ferocious than Ubu or the Dead Boys."
Rocket From the Tombs Tracks
Spooky (6 Music session 141215)
Rocket From the Tombs
Spooky (6 Music session 141215)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Nugefinger
Rocket From the Tombs
Nugefinger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Nugefinger
Last played on
Final Solution (6 Music session 141215)
Rocket From the Tombs
Final Solution (6 Music session 141215)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Final Solution (6 Music session 141215)
Last played on
Waiting For The Snow
Rocket From the Tombs
Waiting For The Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Waiting For The Snow
Last played on
Final Solution
Rocket From the Tombs
Final Solution
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Final Solution
Last played on
Spooky
Rocket From the Tombs
Spooky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Spooky
Last played on
Welcome to the New Dark Ages
Rocket From the Tombs
Welcome to the New Dark Ages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Welcome to the New Dark Ages
Last played on
Strychnine
Rocket From the Tombs
Strychnine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Strychnine
Last played on
Hawk Full Of Soul
Rocket From the Tombs
Hawk Full Of Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Hawk Full Of Soul
Last played on
Raw Power
Rocket From the Tombs
Raw Power
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Raw Power
Last played on
Coopy
Rocket From the Tombs
Coopy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Coopy
Last played on
Sonic Reducer
Rocket From the Tombs
Sonic Reducer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Sonic Reducer
Last played on
Ain't It Fun
Rocket From the Tombs
Ain't It Fun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Ain't It Fun
Last played on
So Cold
Rocket From the Tombs
So Cold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
So Cold
Last played on
Anna
Rocket From the Tombs
Anna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Anna
Last played on
Love Train Express
Rocket From the Tombs
Love Train Express
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Love Train Express
Last played on
Maelstrom
Rocket From the Tombs
Maelstrom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Maelstrom
Last played on
Sell Soul
Rocket From the Tombs
Sell Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Sell Soul
Last played on
Sister Love Train
Rocket From the Tombs
Sister Love Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twb1.jpglink
Sister Love Train
Last played on
