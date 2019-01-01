Buck TrentBorn 17 February 1938
Buck Trent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1938-02-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ce61b25-e943-44ee-93fb-ef186e372b4b
Buck Trent Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Wilburn "Buck" Trent is an American country music instrumentalist currently performing in Branson, Missouri. He invented the electric banjo and also plays the five-string banjo, dobro, steel guitar, mandolin, electric bass and guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buck Trent Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist