Flux Pavilion Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Steele, better known by his stage name Flux Pavilion, is an English EDM producer, DJ, singer-songwriter and label owner who has been performing since 2008.
Flux Pavilion has headlined three US tours, two UK tours, and several festival DJ sets, including Glastonbury, Reading, Coachella, and EDC Vegas. He has also made live performances with Example, Foreign Beggars and Chiddy Bang. Flux has listed his sound to be inspired by The Prodigy and Rusko.
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T12:58:23
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Creamfields: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5d4
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T12:58:23
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9wmxj/acts/avxzp6
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-24T12:58:23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00v9c7m.jpg
24
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
