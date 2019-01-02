Joshua Steele, better known by his stage name Flux Pavilion, is an English EDM producer, DJ, singer-songwriter and label owner who has been performing since 2008.

Flux Pavilion has headlined three US tours, two UK tours, and several festival DJ sets, including Glastonbury, Reading, Coachella, and EDC Vegas. He has also made live performances with Example, Foreign Beggars and Chiddy Bang. Flux has listed his sound to be inspired by The Prodigy and Rusko.