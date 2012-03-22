Panda (later stylized as Pxndx) is a Mexican Rock band formed in Monterrey, Nuevo León in 1996 as part of the musical movement known as Avanzada Regia. The band caught local attention in 2001 with the album Arroz con leche, and mainstream success on their albums Para ti con desprecio (2005) and Amantes Sunt Amentes (2006), while achieving international success with their follow up albums Poetics (2009), Bonanza (2011) and Sangre Fria (Spanish for: Cold Blood) (2012)