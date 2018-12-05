Isabel BayrakdarianBorn 1974
Isabel Bayrakdarian Biography (Wikipedia)
Isabel Bayrakdarian (born February 1, 1974) is an Armenian-Canadian operatic soprano.
Khorhoort khoreen (You are a profound Mystery) - Hymn of Vesting
Khacadour Vartabed od Daron, Petros Shoujounian, Traditional Armenian, Isabel Bayrakdarian, Radio Kamerorkest & Raffi Armenian
Duet: Bei Mannern, from Die Zauberflote
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Maja y el Ruiseñor [The Maiden and the Nightingale] from Goyescas
Enrique Granados
Cuatro madrigales amatorios
Joaquín Rodrigo
Azulao [Blue Bird]
Jayme Ovalle
Bachiana brasileira no.5 vers. for soprano & cellos
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Duet: Fra gli amplessi - from Così fan tutte
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
4 Tonadillas from 'Colección de tonadillas escritas en estilo antiguo'
Enrique Granados
From Canciones Clasicas españolas
Fernando Obradors
La rosa y el sauce (The rose and the willow)
Carlos Guastavino
Canciones clásicas españolas 1. La mi sola, Laureola (My only Laureola) 2.. El Vito
Fernando Obradors
Aria: Deh vieni, non tardar - from Le Nozze di Figaro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
