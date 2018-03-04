Tigers Jaw is an American rock band from Scranton, Pennsylvania, formed in 2005. Their first album, Belongs To The Dead, was released in 2006. They released a 7" single, "Spirit Desire", in 2009, on Tiny Engines. They released three albums before announcing a hiatus in March 2013; however, their record label Run for Cover Records announced in August 2013 that Tigers Jaw's breakup was not official. They released their fourth album Charmer in June 2014 and their fifth album, spin, in 2017.