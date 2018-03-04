Tigers JawFormed 2005
Tigers Jaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cdf1327-39eb-4ffe-9ce3-20599ac6a468
Tigers Jaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Tigers Jaw is an American rock band from Scranton, Pennsylvania, formed in 2005. Their first album, Belongs To The Dead, was released in 2006. They released a 7" single, "Spirit Desire", in 2009, on Tiny Engines. They released three albums before announcing a hiatus in March 2013; however, their record label Run for Cover Records announced in August 2013 that Tigers Jaw's breakup was not official. They released their fourth album Charmer in June 2014 and their fifth album, spin, in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tigers Jaw Tracks
Sort by
Follows
Tigers Jaw
Follows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follows
Last played on
June
Tigers Jaw
June
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
June
Last played on
Escape Plan
Tigers Jaw
Escape Plan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05302s5.jpglink
Escape Plan
Last played on
Guardian
Tigers Jaw
Guardian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guardian
Last played on
Nervous Kids
Tigers Jaw
Nervous Kids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nervous Kids
Last played on
Smile
Tigers Jaw
Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tigers Jaw
Similar Artists
Back to artist