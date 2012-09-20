Larry AustinComposer and music professor. Born 12 September 1930
Larry Austin
1930-09-12
Larry Austin Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Don Austin (12 September 1930 – 30 December 2018) was an American composer noted for his electronic and computer music works. He was a co-founder and editor of the avant-garde music periodical Source: Music of the Avant Garde. Austin gained additional international recognition when he realized a completion of Charles Ives's Universe Symphony. Austin served as the President of the International Computer Music Association (ICMA) from 1990–1994 and served on the Board of Directors of the ICMA from 1984–88 and from 1990–98 .
