1994-02-23
Little Simz Biography (Wikipedia)
Simbiatu "Simbi" Abisola Abiola Ajikawo (born 23 February 1994), better known by her stage name Little Simz, is an English rapper, singer and actress. Following the release of four mixtapes and five EPs, she released her debut album A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons on 18 September 2015 through her independent label, AGE: 101 Music. The album entered the UK R&B Albums Chart at number 20 and the UK Independent Albums Chart at number 43.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Simz Performances & Interviews
- Little Simz on supporting Lauryn Hill on tourhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zqs9t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zqs9t.jpg2018-03-01T14:37:00.000ZTarget is joined by Little Simz for an In Depth interview where she recalls being on tour with one of her musical heroes, Lauryn Hill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05zrs4q
Little Simz on supporting Lauryn Hill on tour
- Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artistshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpg2017-10-03T06:00:00.000ZFor the past 10 years BBC Music Introducing has introduced you to talent who now need no introduction.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hw978
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
- ''I think she is a wizard'' Little Simz is magical according to 6 year old Siennahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sdrfl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sdrfl.jpg2017-02-11T11:09:00.000ZLittle Simz gets Picture Perfect reviewed by 6 year old Sienna.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04slq1v
''I think she is a wizard'' Little Simz is magical according to 6 year old Sienna
- Chronixx & Friends - #SixtyMinutesLive feat. Maverick Sabre, Little Simz, Luciano and morehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045n53h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045n53h.jpg2016-08-23T14:34:00.000ZChronixx brought MistaJam a very special #SixtyMinutesLive with special guest appearances from Maverick Sabre, Randy Valentine, Little Simz, Luciano and Jah Bouks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045rf2q
Chronixx & Friends - #SixtyMinutesLive feat. Maverick Sabre, Little Simz, Luciano and more
- Little Simz - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgftp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgftp.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZNorth London's tough-rhyming wordsmith owns the stage with an energising performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zkklm
Little Simz - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Little Simz interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038mbnm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038mbnm.jpg2015-12-25T04:00:00.000ZLittle Simz meets Annie Nightingale at Radio 1 & 1Xtra HQ.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p038mvrp
Little Simz interview
- Little Simz - Fire in the Boothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020l93x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020l93x.jpg2014-06-07T20:00:00.000ZLittle Simz steps up and delivers some more Fire in the Booth!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020l943
Little Simz - Fire in the Booth
Little Simz Tracks
Offence
Little Simz
Offence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ndcbt.jpglink
Offence
Last played on
101 FM
Little Simz
101 FM
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06wq8h3.jpglink
101 FM
Last played on
Offence (Jungle)
Little Simz
Offence (Jungle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p00v6q52.jpglink
Offence (Jungle)
Last played on
Proud Of Me (feat. Little Simz)
Mahalia
Proud Of Me (feat. Little Simz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xm39b.jpglink
Proud Of Me (feat. Little Simz)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Little Simz
Upcoming Events
21
Feb
2019
Little Simz, Jungle and Georgia
Alexandra Palace, London, UK
24
May
2019
Little Simz, Chemical Brothers, Hot Chip, Little Dragon, Danny Brown, Primal Scream, Spiritualized and Ibibio Sound Machine
Victoria Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/afphj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T12:08:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zgft6.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erdc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-12T12:08:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmjxk.jpg
12
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecg5v2/acts/adghj5
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
2015-03-18T12:08:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02h260j.jpg
18
Mar
2015
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2015
20:00
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
Live Lounge: Little Simz
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enp2fx
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-12-15T12:08:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02f7tlw.jpg
15
Dec
2014
Live Lounge: Little Simz
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T12:08:40
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
