ElectronicFormed 1989. Disbanded 1998
Electronic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrxs.jpg
1989
Electronic Biography (Wikipedia)
Electronic was an English alternative dance supergroup formed by New Order singer and guitarist Bernard Sumner and ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. They co-wrote the majority of their output between 1989 and 1998, collaborating with Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, of Pet Shop Boys, on three tracks in their early years, and former Kraftwerk member Karl Bartos on nine songs in 1995.
Electronic Tracks
Getting Away With It
Electronic
Getting Away With It
Getting Away With It
Get The Message
Electronic
Get The Message
Get The Message
Disappointed
Electronic
Disappointed
Disappointed
Forbidden City
Electronic
Forbidden City
Forbidden City
