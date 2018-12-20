Kris Drever
Kris Drever Biography (Wikipedia)
Kris Drever (born 31 October 1978) is a Scottish contemporary folk musician and songwriter who came to prominence in 2006 with the release of his debut solo album, Black Water. Drever is the vocalist and guitarist of the folk trio Lau with Martin Green and Aidan O'Rourke, He has worked other British folk contemporaries, including Kate Rusby, John McCusker, Ian Carr, Eddi Reader and Julie Fowlis.
Upcoming Events
2
May
2019
Kris Drever
La Belle Angele, Edinburgh, UK
6
May
2019
Kris Drever
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, UK
7
May
2019
Kris Drever
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
8
May
2019
Kris Drever
The Greystones, Sheffield, UK
11
May
2019
Kris Drever
The Con Club, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5qgwh/acts/ajjj6q
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T12:55:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z5mmh.jpg
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Kris Drever
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew2mxj
BBC Studios
2013-03-27T12:55:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01866n6.jpg
27
Mar
2013
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Kris Drever
BBC Studios
