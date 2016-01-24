Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
I Never Knew
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
Jungle Love
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
Mandy Is Two
Gene Fields, Hymie Shertzer, J.C. Heard, Jimmy Hamilton, Emmett Berry, Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra, John Williams, Babe Russin & Billie Holiday
A Sunbonnet Blue (And a Yellow Straw Hat)
Billie Holiday
What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Billie Holiday
The Way You Look Tonight
Billie Holiday
Willow Tree
Johnny Hodges
Composer
With A Smile and A Song
Hot Lips Page
Exactly Like You
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
Miss Brown To You
Billie Holiday
When You're Smiling
Billie Holiday
I Never Knew
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
Wham (Re Boop Ree Bam)
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
But not for me
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
But not for me (with Helen Ward vocal)
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
Out Of Nowhere
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
Hallelujah
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
I Wished on the Moon
Billie Holiday
Guess Who
Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra
