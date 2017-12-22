The Treacherous ThreeFormed 1978. Disbanded 1994
The Treacherous Three
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cd8d499-0189-4041-ad21-8bafc419bdc1
The Treacherous Three Biography (Wikipedia)
The Treacherous Three was a pioneering hip hop group that was formed in 1978 and consisted of DJ Easy Lee, Kool Moe Dee, L.A. Sunshine, Special K and Spoonie Gee (who left in the late 1970s), with occasional contributions from DJ Dano B, DJ Reggie Reg and DJ Crazy Eddie. They first appeared on record in 1980 on the B side of Spoonie Gee's single Love Rap.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Treacherous Three Tracks
Sort by
Santa's Rap
The Treacherous Three
Santa's Rap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa's Rap
Last played on
Whip It
The Treacherous Three
Whip It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whip It
Last played on
Yes We Can-Can
The Treacherous Three
Yes We Can-Can
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes We Can-Can
Last played on
Feel The Heartbeat
The Treacherous Three
Feel The Heartbeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel The Heartbeat
Last played on
The Christmas Rap
The Treacherous Three
The Christmas Rap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Christmas Rap
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Treacherous Three
The Treacherous Three Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist