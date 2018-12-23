Black PeaksUK aggressive hardcore, post rock, formerly Shrine. Formed 2012
Black Peaks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qhl48.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cd7b958-b101-49cc-98fe-4a9d99edb03e
Black Peaks Tracks
Sort by
Aether
Black Peaks
Aether
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
Aether
Last played on
Fate I
Black Peaks
Fate I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
Fate I
Last played on
Eternal Light
Black Peaks
Eternal Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
Eternal Light
Last played on
Can't Sleep
Black Peaks
Can't Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060z4xg.jpglink
Can't Sleep
Last played on
Electric Fires
Black Peaks
Electric Fires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
Electric Fires
Last played on
Saviour (Reading + Leeds 2018)
Black Peaks
Saviour (Reading + Leeds 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
you should see me in a crown (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 2018)
Black Peaks
you should see me in a crown (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
Can't Sleep (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 2018)
Black Peaks
Can't Sleep (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
Electric Fires (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 2018)
Black Peaks
Electric Fires (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
Home
Black Peaks
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
Home
Last played on
All That Divides
Black Peaks
All That Divides
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
All That Divides
Last played on
Glass Built Castles (Live at Radio 1's Academy in Swansea, 22nd May 2018)
Black Peaks
Glass Built Castles (Live at Radio 1's Academy in Swansea, 22nd May 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhl48.jpglink
Playlists featuring Black Peaks
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Black Peaks, Enter Shikari and Palaye Royale
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
12
Jan
2019
Black Peaks, Enter Shikari and Palaye Royale
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
13
Jan
2019
Black Peaks, Enter Shikari and Palaye Royale
O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester, UK
15
Jan
2019
Black Peaks, Enter Shikari and Palaye Royale
Venue Cymru, Liverpool, UK
16
Jan
2019
Black Peaks, Enter Shikari and Palaye Royale
O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
Black Peaks Links
Back to artist