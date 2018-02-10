General ChaosBritish ska/punk. Formed January 2016
General Chaos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2016-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cd70c5c-5a5b-4554-aeba-f30048ab5f6c
General Chaos Tracks
Sort by
TICK TOCK
General Chaos
TICK TOCK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TICK TOCK
Last played on
General Chaos
General Chaos
General Chaos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I See You Do You See Me
General Chaos
I See You Do You See Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist