Artur BodanzkyBorn 16 December 1877. Died 23 November 1939
Artur Bodanzky
Artur Bodanzky Biography (Wikipedia)
Artur Bodanzky (also written as Artur Bodzansky) (16 December 1877 in Vienna – 23 November 1939 in New York) was an Austrian-American conductor particularly associated with the operas of Wagner.
Artur Bodanzky Tracks
Gotterdammerung (final scene)
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung (final scene)
Gotterdammerung (final scene)
