Sinitta Biography (Wikipedia)
Sinitta Malone (born 19 October 1963 or 19 October 1968), known professionally as Sinitta, is an American-born singer. She initially found commercial success in the mid-1980s with the single "So Macho" and had several other hits during the decade. In the 2000s, she became known for television appearances, including Loose Women, The Xtra Factor and This Morning. She took part in the ITV show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2011. Her net worth in 2016 was estimated to be £7 million.
Sinitta Performances & Interviews
Sinitta: "I literally lost my bottle!"
The 'So Macho' singer remembers the time she met her idol Luther Vandross.
''I literally did the lot'' Simon Cowell on working his first hit Sinitta's So Macho
An exclusive profile of the man who has dominated the entertainment world in the 21st century, in conversation at his west London home with good friend Jonathan Shalit.
Sinitta - Hottie of the Week
Sarah Jane Crawford has pal Sinitta as Hottie of the Week to talk boyfs and X Factor.
