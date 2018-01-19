Sinitta Malone (born 19 October 1963 or 19 October 1968), known professionally as Sinitta, is an American-born singer. She initially found commercial success in the mid-1980s with the single "So Macho" and had several other hits during the decade. In the 2000s, she became known for television appearances, including Loose Women, The Xtra Factor and This Morning. She took part in the ITV show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2011. Her net worth in 2016 was estimated to be £7 million.