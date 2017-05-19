Kevin AbstractBorn 26 December 1996
Kevin Abstract
1996-12-26
Kevin Abstract Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Simpson (born July 16, 1996), known by his stage name Kevin Abstract, is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, and director. Abstract is a founding member of the boy band Brockhampton. Abstract released his debut album, MTV1987, in 2014, and received attention from a number of major music blogs and magazine publications. His second album, American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story, was released in November 2016.
Kevin Abstract Tracks
My Enemies (feat. Kevin Abstract)
Allan Kingdom
My Enemies (feat. Kevin Abstract)
My Enemies (feat. Kevin Abstract)
Papercut
Kevin Abstract
Papercut
Papercut
Empty
Kevin Abstract
Empty
Empty
Echo
Kevin Abstract
Echo
Echo
Drugs [Semtex Edit]
Kevin Abstract
Drugs [Semtex Edit]
Drugs [Semtex Edit]
