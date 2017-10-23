Mel Jason Smalls (born January 4, 1980), better known by his stage name Drag-On, is an American hip hop recording artist and actor from the Bronx borough of New York City. Drag-On is perhaps best known as an original member of the Ruff Ryders Entertainment imprint, where he released his debut album, Opposite of H2O (2000). The album was successful, debuting at number five on the US Billboard 200 chart and eventually sold over 500,000 copies and earning a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). After leaving Interscope Records, which issued his debut alongside Ruff Ryders, Drag-On joined Virgin Records and released his second album Hell and Back, in 2004. Hell and Back did not sell like Opposite of H2O. However, it did very well for an album that did not receive any promotions, radio spins, or advertising.

Drag-On began his own record label Hood Environment in 2014. Drag-On launched his website Hood Environment.Com with a series of freestyles and mixtapes. Drag-On has appeared in the 2001 film Exit Wounds and the 2003 Cradle 2 the Grave, both of which stars his then-Ruff Ryders label-mate DMX.