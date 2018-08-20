Tinie Tempah Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu (born 7 November 1988), better known by his stage name Tinie Tempah, is a British rapper, singer and songwriter. He has been signed to Parlophone Records since 2009, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group. He created his own record and fashion label Disturbing London Records in 2007 along with his cousin, Dumi Oburota.
After releasing a number of mixtapes, he released his long-awaited debut album, Disc-Overy, in October 2010. Preceded by two British number-one singles, "Pass Out" and "Written in the Stars", the album charted at number one and was certified Platinum the next year. In February 2011, he won two Brit Awards for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single.
In November 2013, he released his second album, entitled Demonstration. Preceded by top ten singles "Trampoline" and "Children of the Sun", the album charted at number three and was certified gold by the BPI the next year. In June 2015, he released "Not Letting Go", the first single from his third album Youth. This gave Tempah his sixth UK number one, passing out Dizzee Rascal as the most by any rap artist.
- ‘This album is celebrating London’ – Tinie Tempah on YOUTHhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rl1lz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rl1lz.jpg2017-02-02T10:34:00.000ZTinie catches up with Charlie to talk about what the vibe of his latest record is.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rmsq0
- Tinie Tempah is bezzie mates with Matt LeBlanchttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4dg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4dg.jpg2016-06-17T12:05:00.000ZOr as he calls him ‘Joey’. These guys are tight!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ymxh7
- 'I might do a Kanye and just start changing it!' - Tinie Tempah on the title for his new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4dg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4dg.jpg2016-02-29T19:15:00.000ZTinie drops by to talk album titles and working with Zara Larsson on 'Girls Like'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l2r9r
- Tinie Tempah interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ks2yh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ks2yh.jpg2016-02-26T14:27:00.000ZTinie pops in to see Clara for a catch up and to push play on his brand new single 'Girls Like'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ks2zj
- Tinie Tempah talks about Chiphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035t8vj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035t8vj.jpg2015-10-21T08:58:00.000ZTinie speaks to Twin and Yas about the shots fired between him and Chiphttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035t8x7
- Tinie Tempah's excercise tips!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02w9hzm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02w9hzm.jpg2015-07-04T13:27:00.000ZTinie Tempah joins Dev in his quest to get Fit by Ibiza!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02w9hml
- Tinie Tempah speaks to MistaJam about Demonstrationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01l4dwq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01l4dwq.jpg2013-11-07T16:25:00.000ZTinie Tempah joins MistaJam for an exclusive walk through of his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01l4dx8
Pass Out
Wifey
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble)
Earthquake (feat. Tinie Tempah)
Not Letting Go (feat. Jess Glynne)
Tears
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble) (feat. Tinie Tempah & Katy B)
Miami 2 Ibiza
Frisky
Girls Like (feat. Zara Larsson)
Drinking From The Bottle (feat. Tinie Tempah)
Girls Like (feat. Zara Larsso, Tinie Tempah)
R.I.P (feat. Tinie Tempah)
