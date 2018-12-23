Elise BåtnesNorwegian musician. Born 24 June 1971
Elise Båtnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cca440f-7c11-4f80-ab85-2c203819a77a
Elise Båtnes Biography (Wikipedia)
Elise Båtnes (born 1971) is a Norwegian violinist. Since 2006, she has been leader of the Oslo Philharmonic orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elise Båtnes Tracks
Sort by
In the Bleak Midwinter
Gustav Holst
In the Bleak Midwinter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
In the Bleak Midwinter
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No.2 in F major, BWV.1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No.2 in F major, BWV.1047
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No.2 in F major, BWV.1047
Ensemble
Last played on
Sextet for piano and strings in D major, Op.110
Felix Mendelssohn
Sextet for piano and strings in D major, Op.110
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Sextet for piano and strings in D major, Op.110
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist