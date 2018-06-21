Stephen Terry
Stephen Terry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cc7d7ab-7c11-4590-9e1f-63b5633373ca
Stephen Terry Tracks
Sort by
Through the forest have I gone (Midsummer Night's Dream, Act 1)
Benjamin Britten
Through the forest have I gone (Midsummer Night's Dream, Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Through the forest have I gone (Midsummer Night's Dream, Act 1)
Last played on
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Act 3 (conclusion): "Now the hungry lion roars"
Benjamin Britten
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Act 3 (conclusion): "Now the hungry lion roars"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Act 3 (conclusion): "Now the hungry lion roars"
Last played on
Excerpt Act 2 (A Midsummer Night's Dream) (feat. Alfred Deller, Stephen Terry & Elizabeth Harwood)
London Symphony Orchestra
Excerpt Act 2 (A Midsummer Night's Dream) (feat. Alfred Deller, Stephen Terry & Elizabeth Harwood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Excerpt Act 2 (A Midsummer Night's Dream) (feat. Alfred Deller, Stephen Terry & Elizabeth Harwood)
Last played on
Back to artist