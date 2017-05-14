Maxine DanielsBorn 2 November 1930. Died 20 October 2003
Maxine Daniels
1930-11-02
Maxine Daniels Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxine Daniels (2 November 1930 – 20 October 2003) was an English jazz singer who worked with Humphrey Lyttelton.
Maxine Daniels Tracks
I've Got A Pocketful Of Dreams
The London I Love
