Patrick JonesBorn 1965
Patrick Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cc46b8d-028f-47ba-bbb0-a311f2ee1e11
Patrick Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Jones (born 1965) is a Welsh poet, playwright and senior sibling of Nicky Wire of the Manic Street Preachers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patrick Jones Tracks
Sort by
Carelines
Patrick Jones
Carelines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0x.jpglink
Carelines
Last played on
The Eloquence In Screaming
Patrick Jones
The Eloquence In Screaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Patrick Jones Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist