Foghat
Formed 1971. Disbanded 1984
Foghat
1971
Foghat Biography (Wikipedia)
Foghat is an English rock band formed in London in 1971. The band is known for the use of electric slide guitar in their music. The band has achieved eight gold records, one platinum and one double platinum record, and despite several line-up changes, continue to record and perform.
Foghat Tracks
I'll Be Standing By
Fool For The City
Burnin' The Midnight Oil
Slow Ride
I Just Want To Make Love To You
California Blues
Fool For The City (Live)
Drivin' Wheel
Third Time Lucky
Step Outside
Sweet Home Chicago
Foghat Links
