Elephant Stone is a Canadian indie rock band. Fronted by Rishi Dhir (formerly associated with The High Dials), the band's style incorporates aspects of traditional Indian music including the sitar, tabla, and dilruba with Western psychedelic rock.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia