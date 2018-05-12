Lea SirkSlovenian pop singer. Born 1 September 1989
Lea Sirk
1989-09-01
Lea Sirk Biography (Wikipedia)
Lea Sirk (born 1 September 1989) is a Slovenian pop singer, who represented her country in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018.
Lea Sirk Performances & Interviews
Lea Sirk Tracks
Hvala, ne! (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
Lea Sirk
Hvala, ne! (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
Hvala, ne!
Lea Sirk
Hvala, ne!
Hvala, ne!
