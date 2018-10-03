John Constable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cbe7eab-6045-4166-9266-30e8fbe2c6a1
John Constable Tracks
Sort by
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
Last played on
Come into the garden, Maud
Michael William Balfe
Come into the garden, Maud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5dm.jpglink
Come into the garden, Maud
Last played on
The Vagabond (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Vagabond (Songs of Travel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Vagabond (Songs of Travel)
Last played on
Sea Fever
John Ireland
Sea Fever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
Sea Fever
Last played on
Annabelle Lee
Henry Leslie
Annabelle Lee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ctvgy.jpglink
Annabelle Lee
Last played on
Violin Sonata in G minor (Devil's Trill)
Giuseppe Tartini
Violin Sonata in G minor (Devil's Trill)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240wc6.jpglink
Violin Sonata in G minor (Devil's Trill)
Last played on
Linden Lea
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Linden Lea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Linden Lea
Last played on
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
Last played on
A Perfect Day
Carrie Jacobs-Bond
A Perfect Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Perfect Day
Last played on
I Dream of Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair
Stuart Burrows/ John Constable
I Dream of Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Dream of Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair
Performer
Last played on
Bird songs at eventide
Eric Coates
Bird songs at eventide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqynk.jpglink
Bird songs at eventide
Last played on
As Far As Florence Rupert Bear
Academy of St Martin in the Fields
As Far As Florence Rupert Bear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
As Far As Florence Rupert Bear
Last played on
...Upon one note
Oliver Knussen
...Upon one note
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7x.jpglink
...Upon one note
Last played on
Cabaret Song: "Seit ich so viele Weiber sah..."
Arnold Schoenberg
Cabaret Song: "Seit ich so viele Weiber sah..."
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Cabaret Song: "Seit ich so viele Weiber sah..."
Last played on
My Dreams
Stuart Burrows
My Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ctvgy.jpglink
My Dreams
Last played on
songs, including from ‘The Threepenny Opera’ and ‘The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny’ (Proms 2016)
Kurt Weill
songs, including from ‘The Threepenny Opera’ and ‘The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny’ (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
songs, including from ‘The Threepenny Opera’ and ‘The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny’ (Proms 2016)
Last played on
I Dream of Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair
Stuart Burrows
I Dream of Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ctvgy.jpglink
I Dream of Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair
Last played on
Kreuzspiel
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Kreuzspiel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm36.jpglink
Kreuzspiel
Conductor
Last played on
Lord Peter's Stable-Boy (Danish Folk Music Settings, chamber version)
Percy Grainger
Lord Peter's Stable-Boy (Danish Folk Music Settings, chamber version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
Lord Peter's Stable-Boy (Danish Folk Music Settings, chamber version)
Last played on
The Cherry Tree
Armstrong Gibbs, John Constable & Peter Jeffes
The Cherry Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cherry Tree
Composer
Last played on
Suite in D major, HWV 349, 'Water Music' (Hornpipe)
George Frideric Handel
Suite in D major, HWV 349, 'Water Music' (Hornpipe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Suite in D major, HWV 349, 'Water Music' (Hornpipe)
Last played on
Blow the wind southerly
Trad.
Blow the wind southerly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow the wind southerly
Singer
Last played on
Silent Worship
George Frideric Handel
Silent Worship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Silent Worship
Singer
Last played on
My little Welsh home
Stuart Burrows
My little Welsh home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ctvgy.jpglink
My little Welsh home
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: PCM 4
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e485v2
Cadogan Hall, London
2016-08-08T12:50:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwxl1.jpg
8
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: PCM 4
Cadogan Hall, London
Proms 2009: Prom 33 - Multiple Pianos Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewhq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-09T12:50:33
9
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 33 - Multiple Pianos Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Proms Chamber Music 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep5rzc
Victoria & Albert Museum
2001-08-13T12:50:33
13
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Proms Chamber Music 04
Victoria & Albert Museum
Proms 1981: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebn6q9
Round House, The
1981-08-02T12:50:33
2
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 16
Round House, The
Proms 1977: Prom 49 - Viennese Night
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-10T12:50:33
10
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 49 - Viennese Night
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist