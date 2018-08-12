Roy HallUS rockabilly pianist & songwriter. Born 7 May 1922. Died 2 March 1984
Roy Hall
1922-05-07
Roy Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
James Faye "Roy" Hall (May 7, 1922 - March 3, 1984), also known by his pseudonym "Sunny David", was an American rockabilly pianist and songwriter. Hall was an uncredited co-writer of the rockabilly classic "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On", a song recorded by Hall himself and later popularized by Jerry Lee Lewis. Although his writing claim was initially disputed, later reissues of the song credit Hall for his role in its conception.
Roy Hall Tracks
three alley cats
Roy Hall
three alley cats
three alley cats
Last played on
Diggin' The Boogie
Roy Hall
Diggin' The Boogie
Diggin' The Boogie
Last played on
Three Alleycats
Roy Hall
Three Alleycats
Three Alleycats
Last played on
Whole Lotta Shakin'
Roy Hall
Whole Lotta Shakin'
Whole Lotta Shakin'
Last played on
