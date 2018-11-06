Rebecca TrehearnActress
Rebecca Trehearn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cb96173-1ced-4cfe-94aa-6c72fd7c10a2
Rebecca Trehearn Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Trehearn is an actress, best known for her work in musical theatre. She trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, graduating in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rebecca Trehearn Tracks
Sort by
Ti'n Gadael
Rebecca Trehearn
Ti'n Gadael
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ti'n Gadael
Last played on
I Can Cook Too (On The Town) (Friday Night is Music Night)
BBC Concert Orchestra
I Can Cook Too (On The Town) (Friday Night is Music Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
I Can Cook Too (On The Town) (Friday Night is Music Night)
Last played on
The Man That Got Away (Friday Night is Music Night)
BBC Concert Orchestra
The Man That Got Away (Friday Night is Music Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Man That Got Away (Friday Night is Music Night)
Last played on
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered (Friday Night is Music Night)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered (Friday Night is Music Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered (Friday Night is Music Night)
Last played on
Surrender
Rebecca Trehearn
Surrender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surrender
Last played on
Bill
Jerome Kern
Bill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyq0.jpglink
Bill
Last played on
Suo Gan (Empire of the Sun)
Trad.
Suo Gan (Empire of the Sun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Suo Gan (Empire of the Sun)
Pan Fo'r Nos yn Hir
Ryan Davies
Pan Fo'r Nos yn Hir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pcxmr.jpglink
Pan Fo'r Nos yn Hir
Bill
Jerome Kern
Bill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyq0.jpglink
Bill
I Can Cook Too
Leonard Bernstein
I Can Cook Too
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Can Cook Too
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e59whn
Southbank Centre, London
2018-03-15T12:31:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05zmk54.jpg
15
Mar
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Wales
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e58qwh
Swansea, Singleton Park
2017-09-09T12:31:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p058ylj0.jpg
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Wales
Swansea, Singleton Park
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Michael Feinstein celebrates Harry Warren
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exbj6q
The Mermaid, London
2017-07-11T12:31:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q48p6.jpg
11
Jul
2017
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Michael Feinstein celebrates Harry Warren
The Mermaid, London
Back to artist