Nagat al-Saghiraنجاة الصغيرة. Born 11 August 1938
Nagat al-Saghira Biography
Najat Al Saghira (Arabic: نجاة الصغيرة; born 11 August 1938) (alternative spelling: Nagat El Saghira) is an Egyptian singer and actress. She retired from filming in 1976 and from singing in 2002. Najat began her career at the age of five and retired 59 years later.
Najat Al Saghira is part of music from the Egyptian “golden age” of the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. She still inspires others. For example, Paris based Lebanese singer Yasmine Hamdan (born 1976) mixes different dialects and forms of Arabic in her singing, inspired by performers who include Najat l Saghira.
