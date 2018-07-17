David JohansenBorn 9 January 1950
David Johansen
1950-01-09
David Johansen Biography (Wikipedia)
David Roger Johansen (sometimes spelled David Jo Hansen; born January 9, 1950) is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He is best known as a member of the seminal proto-punk band the New York Dolls. He is also known for his work under the pseudonym Buster Poindexter.
David Johansen Tracks
Girls
David Johansen
Girls
Girls
Funky But Chic
David Johansen
Funky But Chic
Funky But Chic
Ma Mule
David Johansen
Ma Mule
Ma Mule
Ain't Cha Glad
David Johansen
Ain't Cha Glad
Ain't Cha Glad
Frenchette
David Johansen
Frenchette
Frenchette
Last Kind Deal
David Johansen
Last Kind Deal
Last Kind Deal
Funky but Chic Song
David Johansen
Funky but Chic Song
Funky but Chic Song
Melody
David Johansen
Melody
Melody
