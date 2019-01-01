Christophe WillemBorn 3 August 1983
Christophe Willem
Christophe Willem Biography (Wikipedia)
Christophe Durier better known as Christophe Willem (born 3 August 1983 in Enghien-les-Bains, Val-d'Oise), is a French singer and the winner of the fourth edition of Nouvelle Star (French version of Pop Idol) in 2006.
