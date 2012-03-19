Leah LaBelle Vladowski (September 8, 1986 – January 31, 2018) was an American singer. Born in Toronto, Canada, and raised in Seattle, Washington, LaBelle pursued a career in music beginning in her teens. During her childhood, she performed in the Total Experience Gospel Choir and the musical Black Nativity. At age 16, she was a finalist on the third season of American Idol. After placing twelfth during the season finals, she attended the Berklee College of Music, where she collaborated with Andreao Heard on a demo. LaBelle then moved to Los Angeles, and released covers of R&B and soul music through her YouTube channel. Keri Hilson hired LaBelle as a backing vocalist after watching her version of "Energy"; LaBelle then worked with other artists on their tours.

In 2011, LaBelle signed a record deal with Epic in partnership with I Am Other and So So Def Recordings. Her sampler album Pharrell Williams and Jermaine Dupri Present Leah LaBelle (2012) was made available to record companies. Her single "Sexify" and the promotional single "What Do We Got To Lose?" supported the album. LaBelle received the Soul Train Centric Award at the 2012 Soul Train Music Awards. In 2013, she released the stand-alone single "Lolita". On January 31, 2018, LaBelle and her boyfriend Rasual Butler died in a car crash in Studio City, Los Angeles. A posthumous extended play, Love To the Moon, was released on September 7, 2018.