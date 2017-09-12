Kate EllisAmericana artist
Kate Ellis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05ky39l.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cac06bd-1a1d-45eb-87cb-6d96c72ff699
Kate Ellis Tracks
Sort by
Night Before The Dawn (Live In Session)
Kate Ellis
Night Before The Dawn (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ky3bt.jpglink
Night Before The Dawn (Live In Session)
Last played on
One's You Love The Most
Kate Ellis
One's You Love The Most
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ky3bt.jpglink
One's You Love The Most
Last played on
Don't Lie To Me
Kate Ellis
Don't Lie To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ky3bt.jpglink
Don't Lie To Me
Last played on
Back to artist