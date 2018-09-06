Aldir Blanc (born Aldir Blanc Mendes, on September 2, 1946) is a Brazilian author of crônicas (journalistic vignettes, chronicles) and lyricist. He co-composed many songs with singer-songwriter João Bosco, guitarist Guinga, and others.

Elis Regina recorded several of his songs, most notably "O bêbado e a equilibrista". Another song of his is "Resposta ao tempo" (with lyrics by Cristovão Bastos), a ballad that became one of Nana Caymmi's most famous songs, and which was recorded by many other musicians thereafter, amongst them Milton Nascimento and Aldir Blanc himself.

Blanc's work 1972-1987 was analyzed by Prof. Charles A. Perrone in Masters of Contemporary Brazilian Song MPB 1965-1985 (U Texas P, 1989).