The Delta Rhythm BoysVocal harmony group. Formed 1934. Disbanded 1987
The Delta Rhythm Boys
1934
The Delta Rhythm Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Delta Rhythm Boys were an American vocal group active for over 50 years from 1934 to 1987.
The Delta Rhythm Boys Tracks
It's Only A Paper Moon
Ella Fitzgerald
It's A Pity To Say Goodnight (feat. The Delta Rhythm Boys)
Ella Fitzgerald
Dry Bones
The Delta Rhythm Boys
Conversation At Midnight
The Delta Rhythm Boys
Dem Bones
The Delta Rhythm Boys
Take The A Train
The Delta Rhythm Boys
The Bones Song
The Delta Rhythm Boys
