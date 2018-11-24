André JolivetFrench composer. Born 8 August 1905. Died 20 December 1974
André Jolivet
1905-08-08
André Jolivet Biography (Wikipedia)
André Jolivet (, 8 August 1905 – 20 December 1974) was a French composer. Known for his devotion to French culture and musical thought, Jolivet drew on his interest in acoustics and atonality, as well as both ancient and modern musical influences, particularly on instruments used in ancient times. He composed in a wide variety of forms for many different types of ensembles.
André Jolivet Tracks
Le Chant de Linos
André Jolivet
Le Chant de Linos
Le Chant de Linos
Ensemble
Chant de Linos for flute and piano
André Jolivet
Chant de Linos for flute and piano
Chant de Linos for flute and piano
Concertino for trumpet, piano and string orchestra
André Jolivet
Concertino for trumpet, piano and string orchestra
Concertino for trumpet, piano and string orchestra
Chant de Linos
André Jolivet
Chant de Linos
Chant de Linos
Performer
Concerto For Ondes Martenot and orchestra: 3rd mvt - largo cantabile
André Jolivet
Concerto For Ondes Martenot and orchestra: 3rd mvt - largo cantabile
Concerto For Ondes Martenot and orchestra: 3rd mvt - largo cantabile
Concertino for Trumpet, Piano and String Orchestra
Kazuki Yamada, André Jolivet, Håkan Hardenberger, Roland Pöntinen & L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
Concertino for Trumpet, Piano and String Orchestra
Concertino for Trumpet, Piano and String Orchestra
Performer
André Jolivet Links
