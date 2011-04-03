Wakal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ca536f0-227b-41cc-a2a7-3865307760d8
Wakal Biography (Wikipedia)
Wakal (Huacal in Spanish) Electronic music Project by Jorge Govea. Mexican musician currently living and working in Paris, France. Founding member of indie label Discos Konfort. His first album revealed the way he mixed field recording (sounds of the streets), and popular melodies with dancefloor / electro / rock rhythms.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wakal Tracks
Sort by
Casa Hogar
Wakal
Casa Hogar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Casa Hogar
Last played on
Senora's House
Wakal
Senora's House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Senora's House
Last played on
Wakal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist